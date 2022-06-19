Man in his 30s dies following Donaghadee crash

A man aged in his 30s has died following a crash in the Co Down town of Donaghadee on Friday afternoon, police have confirmed.

The collision happened on the Newtownards Road at around 2pm.

The road had been closed in both directions for several hours, with diversions in place at the junction with the Kylestone Road and the Six Road Ends.

Local MLA Stephen Dunne sent his condolences to the man’s family and friends.

"I am very saddened to hear this tragic news and my thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim who has passed away following this road accident on Friday,” the DUP politician said.

“A sad event like this, unfortunately serves as a reminder of the danger on our roads.”

Local independent councillor Tom Smith added: “Terrible news. Thoughts are with the family of the deceased.”

In a statement, the PSNI said they were investigating the incident and requested anyone with dashcam footage or who may have seen the crash to contact them.

"Officers investigating the collision are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 915 17/06/22,” a PSNI spokesperson added.