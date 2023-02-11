Man in his 40s bailed after sexual assault on two teenage girls in Co Down

The incident occurred on Friday evening.

A man in his 40s who was arrested following a reported sexual assault on two teenage girls in Co Down has been released on bail.

The alleged incident took place in the Catherine Street area of Killyleagh on Friday February 10.

"Police received a report that at around 9.15pm on Friday, 10th February two teenage girls had been sexually assaulted in the Catherine Street area of Killyleagh,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

"A man in his 40s was arrested. He has since been released on police bail to return for further questioning at a later date.”