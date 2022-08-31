Man in his 50s arrested in relation to Co Tyrone pub shooting incident

A man in his 50s has been arrested in relation to an incident involving shots being fired at a pub in Co Tyrone.

The shots were fired at the licensed premises in the Main Street area of Ballygawley on Sunday.

On Monday a 20-year-old man was released on bail after being charged following the incident.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said the arrested man “remains in custody” and said “enquiries are continuing”.