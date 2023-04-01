Man in his 50s charged after police officer hospitalised in south Belfast

The officer sustained an injury to his thumb during the incident.

A man has been charged with assault on police, resisting police, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and possession of a Class B controlled drug following an incident in south Belfast yesterday evening, Friday March 31 shortly before 10.50pm.

During the incident at Wildflower Way, a police officer sustained injuries to his thumb which required hospital treatment.

“A man was located in the rear of the vehicle, and when officers attempted to engage with him, he tried to close the door on one of them" said a PSNI spokesperson.

“He began to struggle with officers, and as a result, one officer sustained an injury to this thumb, which required hospital treatment.

“The male, aged in his 50s, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault on police, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

The Police Spokesperson added: “Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.

The man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday April 3.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.