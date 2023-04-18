Man in his 50s charged over Rasharkin assault that left another man in critical condition

He will appear in court next month.

Police investigating a report of an assault in Rasharkin, Co Antrim on Sunday April 16 have charged a man to court.

The man, aged 56, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

The charge relates to an incident in the village that left a man fighting for his life after being found unconscious at the back of a licensed premises at around 10.00pm on Sunday.

PSNI Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery said: “Officers were notified, just after 10pm last night, of a man found lying unconscious on the ground, at the back of licensed premises.

“The man, who is aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital by colleagues from the Ambulance Service. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.”

The 56-year-old man is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday May 15 2023.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.