Man in his 50s dies after east Belfast house fire

A man in his 50s has died after a house fire in east Belfast on Saturday evening.

It happened in Clarawood Park shortly after 7.30pm.

Police have now begun an investigation into the cause of the fire.

They are not treating it as suspicious, a spokesperson said.

East Belfast DUP MLA Robin Newton said: "Whatever the cause of this tragic incident it is a very sad situation, all the more so at this time of the year."

MLA Joanne Bunting described it as "heartbreaking news".

"Thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this very difficult time."