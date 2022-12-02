Man in his 50s dies following Co Derry crash involving tractor

A stock picture of a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) logo badge in Belfast Northern Ireland.

A man aged in his 50s has died following a two vehicle crash involving a tractor on the Moneysharvan Road in Maghera, police have confirmed.

The collision happened on Thursday evening shortly before 4.45pm, as police confirmed the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

PSNI Sergeant Green said: “Police received a report shortly before 4.45pm of a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a Peugeot 207 and a Fendt tractor.

"Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Moneysharvan Road has since reopened to traffic.”