Man in his 50s riding motorbike dies following Co Down crash

A man aged in his 50s has passed away following a crash outside Newtownards, the police have confirmed.

The PSNI said the man died following a two-vehicle collision on the Portaferry Road just after midnight.

The man was riding a motorbike when it collided with a red Nissan car.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

The Portaferry Road was closed for a time overnight but has since reopened.

DUP MLA Harry Harvey said he was “very sorry to hear” news of the death. “Thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased and also the person injured,” he said.

Independent Councillor for Newtownards Steve Irvine said: "I pass on my condolences to their family."

Alliance councillor Victoria Moore said: "This is obviously a terribly sad and tragic incident. There have been a number of deaths across Northern Ireland and It's sad to hear of another."

Former DUP MLA Peter Weir tweeted: “Very sad news that a motorcyclist lost his life this morning following a road accident on the Portaferry Road in Newtownards. Please take care out there as road conditions can be very dangerous.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “An investigation is underway and Sergeant Amanda McIvor is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has mobile phone or dashcam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 14 of 28/06/22.”