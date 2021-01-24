Man in his 60s critical after Omagh crash

The collision involving a tractor and a lorry took place on Saturday.

A man in his 60s is in a critical condition in hospital after a two vehicle crash near Omagh on Saturday.

Police investigating the road traffic collision on the Curr Road have appealed for witnesses or dashcam footage

The collision involving a tractor and a lorry, which took place near the junction with the Killadroy Road, was reported to police at around 12:50pm.

Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Curr Road on Saturday and who witnessed the collision, or captured any footage on dashcam, which could assist the police investigation to contact local officers in Omagh on 101 quoting reference 736 of 23/01/21.

