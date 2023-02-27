Man in his 60s has died following car crash in Co Londonderry

Police have confirmed that a man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Castledawson on Monday.

He has been named as Jimmy Mullan, aged in his 60s.

The collision, involving a car and a lorry, occurred at around 12:40pm on Monday afternoon on the Hillhead Road.

Emergency services attended and sadly, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hillhead Road was closed but has since reopened.

Police are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the Moyola Road or Hillhead Road at the time and witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 843 of 27/02/23.