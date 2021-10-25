Man in his 60s hospitalised after Kilkeel assault

A man in his 60s has been hospitalised with serious head and facial injuries after reports he was beaten unconscious in Kilkeel on Sunday night.

The PSNI are appealing for information on the incident which took place around 10.45pm at the junction of Mourne Esplanade and Manse Road.

Detectives said the man was punched and kicked a number of times knocking him unconscious.

After receiving first aid at the scene he was later taken to hospital with serious facial and head injuries and is continuing to receive treatment at this time,

Enquiries are ongoing and detectives have asked anyone who witnessed the assault to contact them at Ardmore Station in Newry on 101, quoting reference 1970 for October 24.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.