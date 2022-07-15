Man in his 60s hospitalised with suspected fractured skull following Lisburn Road flat assault

The PSNI said: “Our officers are working with the council dog warden in relation to this incident."

A man in his 60s has been hospitalised with a suspected fractured skull after an assault at his flat in the Lisburn Road area of Belfast on Thursday.

Police said the incident happened sometime between 4pm and 9pm and said a man aged in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of the assault.

PSNI Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “Sometime between 4pm and 9pm, it was reported that a man in his 60s was assaulted in a flat in the area. He was taken to hospital for serious head injuries including a suspected fractured skull.

“A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He is currently in police custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surround this incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 236 15/07/22.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”