Man in his 70s dies in Co Antrim crash involving car and motorbike

A man aged in his 70s has died in a road crash involving a a car and a motorbike in Ballymoney on Tuesday evening, police have confirmed.

The PSNI said the man died following the incident in the Bann Road area.

PSNI Sergeant Vicki Green said: "Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, attended a two-vehicle collision between a car and a motorbike in the Bann Road area around 6.25pm.

"One man, aged in his seventies, sadly died as a result of the collision.

"The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

“An investigation led by specialist investigators from the Collision Investigation Unit has been commenced and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1714 of 14/2/23. You can also report online.”