Man in his 80s dies in Londonderry house fire

Four others in the house were taken to safety

A man in his 80s has died following a fire at a house in Londonderry on Friday.

The blaze occurred in the Earhart Park area of the city.

A spokesperson for the PSNI explained it was reported to the Fire Service that the fire had started in an upstairs bedroom of the property shortly before 7.20am.

The Ambulance Service also attended the incident.

A man aged in his 50s, a woman aged in her 50s, one woman aged in her 40s and another woman aged in her 20s were all removed from the property.

Tragically, one man aged in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire and our officers have been in the area conducting enquiries.

“We would appeal to anyone with information they believe may assist our investigation to call us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 201 11/03/22.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.