Man in his 80s dies suddenly in Ballymena incident

Police have confirmed a man aged in his 80s has passed away on Tuesday following an incident outside Ballymena.

They said emergency services attended the scene of the sudden death in the Church Road area, outside the Co Antrim town.

Other emergency services including the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) are also understood to have attended.

The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police attended a sudden death in the Church Road area of Ballymena today (Tuesday 21st December).

“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”