Man in his 80s held captive as masked men enter Newtownabbey property

Nothing is believed to have been stolen during the incident

Two people were inside the property at the time of the incident.

Police are appealing for information after five masked men entered a house in Newtownabbey as the occupants - including a man in his 80s - were inside the property.

Detectives are investigating the incident which took place at a residential premises in the Whitewell Road area around 8.30pm on Friday.

It was reported that the masked men entered the property with three of them keeping the man in his 80s and a man in his 50s downstairs.

The two other men searched the upstairs of the house before leaving. Nothing is believed to have been taken during the incident.

The males are described as wearing gloves, black clothing and masks during the incident.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident, and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2158 05/03/21.

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”