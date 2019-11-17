Man in his forties in hospital after Ballynahinch stabbing

A man in his forties is in a stable condition in hospital following an altercation at a house in Ballynahinch during which he was stabbed.

It happened in a house at Windmill Gardens shortly before 2am on Sunday morning.

A 22-year-old woman and three men aged 20, 26 and 40 have been arrested.

Detective Inspector Darren Handley is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact Detectives in Newry on 101 quoting reference 185 17/11/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.