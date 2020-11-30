Man in hospital after Air ambulance north coast rescue

A man was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by air ambulance after being injured in a fall down an embankment on the north coast on Sunday afternoon.

The incident is believed to have happened around 2.30pm, and medical and rescue crews spent almost three hours trying to bring the man to safety as darkness descended.

A rope rescue was carried out by cliff rescue teams from Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard's teams at Portbradden near Bushmills along the Causeway Coast.

The casualty was assessed by the crew of the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance at the scene .

The man was then transported by helicopter to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for further treatment.

Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 199 from Prestwick was also standing by at the scene.

It's understood the casualty fell around 40 feet down a steep grassy embankment in the incident.

The extent of the injuries suffered by the man were described as "not life or limb threatening" by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service last night.