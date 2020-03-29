Man in hospital after attack during armed burglary

A man is currently receiving treatment in hospital after being attacked during an aggravated burglary in east Belfast on Sunday afternoon.

The burglary took place in the Grampian Avenue area and was reported to police shortly before 1.10pm.

Two men aged 43 and 28 have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary in connection with the incident. Both men are currently in police custody.

It was reported that two men armed with a baseball bat and a hammer entered a property in the area.

One man aged in his 30s who was inside the property was assaulted, receiving injuries to his face and body and bleeding to his ear.

The man was treated at the scene and transported to hospital in relation to his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening

Detective Sergeant Corrigan appealed for anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 571 29/03/20," he said.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”