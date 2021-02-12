Man in hospital after Ballymena crash

Police are appealing for information in relation to a crash on the Raceview Road in Ballymena. Pic Pacemaker

A man was left in hospital after a crash in Ballymena.

Police are appealing for information in relation to the Raceview Road crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian.

It happened around 6.45pm.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it attended after a 999 call sending an emergency crew and one doctor to the scene.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance.

He remained in hospital on Friday morning.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have witnessed the incident, or has dash cam footage, to get in touch.

They are also keen to hear from any witnesses who may have seen the pedestrian in the vicinity of the area prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 1450 11/02/21.