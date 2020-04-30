Man in hospital after being shot in leg in north Belfast

A man has been hospitalised after being shot in the leg in north Belfast.

Police received a report of the shooting in the Lepper Street area of the city at around 9.45pm on Thursday.

The victim, aged in his 50s, was taken from the scene to hospital for treatment.

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Lepper Street area of north Belfast on April 30th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Sinn Fein councillor for the area, JJ Magee, condemned the shooting.

“Actions like this have no place in our society," he said.

“At a time when all frontline statutory agencies and indeed communities are doing what they can to fight against Covid-19 this just adds to the suffering unfortunately being experienced by local people at this time.

“Anyone with information about this incident should bring it immediately to the PSNI.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: "An investigation is now underway and officers would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information which could assist with the investigation to contact officers at Tennent Street on 101 quoting reference number 1701 30/04/20."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.