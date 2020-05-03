Man in hospital after being stabbed in west Belfast

A 26-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed in the stomach following an incident in west Belfast on Saturday evening.

At around 5.30pm the victim was attacked by three men in the Woodbourne Crescent area of the city.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries where his condition is described as stable.

A 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was interviewed and subsequently released on bail pending further enquiries.

Sinn Fein MLA Alex Maskey said members of the public came to the aid of the victim after he was stabbed.

“Actions like this have no place in our society particularly at this time when our health service, as well as other frontline statutory agencies and indeed communities are doing what they can to fight against Covid-19," he said.

"I would like to pay tribute to residents and shopkeepers who acted quickly to help the injured party.

"The injured party is now in hospital and I understand from the PSNI that one person has been arrested.

“Anyone with information about this incident should bring it immediately to the PSNI.”

A PSNI spokesman said: "Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact them in Musgrave Police Station on 101 quoting reference 1322 02/05/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."