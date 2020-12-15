Man in hospital after Belfast Springfield Road crash

Police at the scene of a serious crash on the Springfield Road in west Belfast on December 15th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man was left in a serious condition in hospital after an early morning Belfast crash.

It happened in the Springfield Road area at around 5am on Tuesday.

A car collided with a van in what was thought to have been a low-speed incident.

Police described it as “serious”.

The road was closed for a number of hours before it reopened to traffic at around 11am.

A spokesman for the Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 05.44am on Tuesday.

“NIAS despatched three emergency crews to the scene.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance.”