Man in hospital after car turned on its side in Ballymoney crash

The scene at Bann Road, Ballymoney where a car ended up on its side after a crash. Picture: McAuley Multimedia

A driver in Ballymoney has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after his car flipped on its side after hitting a lamppost.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Bann Road around 1pm on Tuesday, where the driver was still in his vehicle.

A PSNI spokesperson said it appeared the driver had hit a lamppost on a traffic island which caused the vehicle to flip sideways.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 12.52pm, dispatching one Emergency crew, on HART officer and one Rapid Response Paramedic to the scene.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to the Causeway Hospital by ambulance,” they said.