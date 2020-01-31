Man in hospital after dramatic cliff rescue

Emergency services at the scene on Friday. McAuley Multimedia

A man is receiving treatment in hospital after falling close to a cliff in Co Antrim on Friday.

The incident happened in the Shore Road area of Cushendall area at around 12pm.

Images from the scene showed emergency service personnel being lowered on a wire to help the man.

Flares were also used at the scene and the man was eventually airlifted to safety after treatment.

A spokesman confirmed the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) responded to a 999 call, dispatching one emergency crew, one hazard area response team and one rapid response paramedic to the scene.

The Charity Air Ambulance with a HEMS crew on board were also tasked of the incident.

Coastguard teams from Ballycastle, Larne and Portmuck were also in attendance.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Belfast by the Coastguard accompanied by the HEMS crew," the spokesman said.

It is understood the man was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.