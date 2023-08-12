Man in hospital after incident involving Ulsterbus in Belfast city centre

The scene of the accident in Belfast.

A man has been taken to hospital after an incident involving a bus in central Belfast.

The incident has caused disruption in central Belfast, with Queen Street and Wellington Place both closed to traffic.

A photograph shows ambulance and fire crews at the scene, close to Moneda House. Part of the area is cordoned off.

Translink confirmed an Ulsterbus was involved and an investigation is underway.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to an incident at 11:09am on Saturday. It sent two appliances, which have since left.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Drivers are advised that Queen Street and Wellington Place in Belfast City Centre are currently closed to traffic due to a road traffic collision.

"Diversions are in place and motorists should avoid the area if possible.”