Man in hospital after lorry overturns on busy Belfast road

A lorry overturns on Whitla Street in the Docks area of Belfast on February 13th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

One man was taken to hospital after a lorry overturned on a busy Belfast road.

The incident happened on Whitla Street, near the junction with Garmoyle Street, in the north of the city at around 2pm on Thursday.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) confirmed it received a 999 call regarding the incident at around 2.30pm.

NIAS dispatched one emergency crew to the scene.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast," an NIAS spokesperson said.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area as the recovery operation continues to clear the vehicle.