Man in hospital after shots fired through front door of house in west Belfast

Police and forensics at the scene of a shooting incident in the O'Neill's Lane area of west Belfast on October 3rd 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man has been taken to hospital after shots were fired through the front door of a house in west Belfast.

The man, in his 50s, was shot twice in the leg after shots were fired at him through the door of his house in the O'Neills Lane area of west Belfast at around 8.50pm.

He is currently receiving hospital treatment for his injuries.

Two men dressed in dark coloured tracksuits were seen leaving the area on foot in the direction of Brittons Parade following the shooting.

Detective Inspector Adam Ruston said: “This was a brutal attack carried out in a residential area where families with children and other residents were going about their normal evening routines unaware a dangerous firearm was about to be fired in their midst. Groups involved in attacks like this offer nothing to society.

"They do not represent the interests of the local community and seek only to exert control over communities through fear and violence.

"I would appeal to anyone with information or who saw the two males at or near O’Neill’s Lane to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."