Man in hospital after suspected explosion inside car in south Belfast

The man is receiving treatment for facial injuries, while police and Ammunition Technical Officers remain on the scene.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 20th August 2022 General view of Newton Park in south Belfast where a security alert took place overnight. Police closed off roads in the area with one man being taken to hospital. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A man is in hospital following a suspected explosion inside a car in the Newton Park area of south Belfast, PSNI said.

Cordons are in place and a number of homes have been evacuated. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Ballymaconaghy Road, Manse Road and Cairnshill Road have also been closed while police carry out enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 2055 19/08/22.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.