Man in hospital following car crash in west Belfast

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police in west Belfast are appealing for witnesses and information following a two vehicle crash which resulted in three people being taken to hospital.

The collision occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

The PSNI received a report at 3.30am that a road traffic collision had happened at the junction of the Grosvenor Road and Durham Street.

A blue coloured Skoda Octavia had collided with a silver coloured Vauxhall Astra.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Three people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. One man remains in hospital.

“Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time the incident took place or has dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 291 03/04/22.”

Reports can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.