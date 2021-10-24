Man in hospital with serious head injury following ‘vicious’ north Belfast burglary
A man is in hospital with a serious head injury following an aggravated burglary in north Belfast.
The incident happened on Saturday night at around 10.30pm.
Police said they received a report of the burglary at a flat in the Edlingham Street area of the city.
The victim was struck on the back of the head with an object which police say may have been a hammer.
The man was transported by ambulance to hospital where he remains.
PSNI Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Police received a report at 10.30pm that a man had entered an apartment in the Edlingham Street area of the city.
“The intruder struck the male occupant on the back of the head with an object, possibly a hammer.
“Officers attended, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service who transported the man to hospital, where he remains receiving treatment to a serious head injury.
“The suspect is described as being approximately 5’ 10” in height, of slim build, and wearing a black and white T-shirt.
“We are working to establish a motive for this vicious attack and would ask anyone with information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2055 of 23/10/21.
“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”