Man in hospital with 'serious' injuries after Belfast hit-and-run

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a suspected hit-and-run in Belfast.

It happened shortly after 2am on Saturday morning on Claremont Street in the city.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident in which the pedestrian was believed to have been struck by a small white car.

The pedestrian has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are described as serious.

Sergeant Mike Brown would appeal to the driver of this vehicle and anyone who witnessed this incident to contact police at Lisburn Road, Belfast on 101 quoting reference 173 05/09/20.