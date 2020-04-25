Man in hospital with serious injuries after Carrickfergus assault

A man in his 30s is in hospital with serious injuries injuries after being assaulted in Carrickfergus on Friday night.

The incident took place in the Blackthorn Park area and was reported to police shortly before 10.25pm.

It was reported that a man in his 30s had been assaulted in the area and he was taken to hospital for his injuries that are described as serious.

Detective Sergeant Crothers appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2206 24/04/20," he said.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”