Man in Newtownards charged with human trafficking and controlling prostitution

The PSNI logo outside their Headquarters in east Belfast on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Picture by Peter Morrison

A 59-year-old man in Newtownards has been charged with multiple offences by the PSNI’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit.

On Wednesday, the man was arrested and has since been charged with two counts of human trafficking, two counts of controlling prostitution for gain, two counts of paying for sexual services and sexual assault.

He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates' Court today (June 15).

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.