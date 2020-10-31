Man in police custody after dramatic rescue from disused bank safe in Belfast takeaway

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after becoming trapped in a former bank safe owned by a pizza shop in Belfast on Friday night.

It follows a four-hour operation by the emergency services at the takeaway on Bradbury Place in the city at around 10.30pm.

The man had to be rescued after locking himself inside the safe in an operation stretching into the early hours of Saturday morning.

A number of fire appliances including two specialist units with cutting and drilling equipment attended the incident in Belfast City Centre.

Emergency services at the scene of an incident at a pizza shop on Bradbury Place in Belfast on October 30th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The former bank safe, that was left open with no key or combination, was being used to store the shop's stock.

A member of staff told the Belfast Telegraph: "We just keep pizza boxes and drinks inside, and it's never closed".

Paramedics and police officers looked on as attempts were made to cut through the reinforced walls of the safe before the man was freed shortly before 3am on Saturday.

He climbed through the hole in the wall of the safe before being detained.

A police spokesperson said after receiving a report of an assault at the takeaway, officers were called to the scene after staff were unable to open the safe room.

"Crews from the NIFRS attended the scene and facilitated the removal of the man from the safe room," said the spokesperson. "A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including assault, criminal damage and assault on police. He is currently in police custody."