Man in ‘serious condition’ after being kicked in the face in Belfast city centre

A man has been left in a serious condition after he was kicked in the face during a serious assault in Belfast.

The incident occurred in the Writer’s Square area of the city centre shortly before 11.40pm on Saturday.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information on the suspect who has been described as a man in his 20s, with black gelled-back hair wearing black skinny jeans, a denim jacket, a white T-shirt and trainers.

A woman who was in the area at the time was also assaulted before the suspect left the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Police observed an injured man lying on the ground in the area shortly before 11.40pm on Saturday, 8th April.

“It was reported the man, who is aged in his 20s, was assaulted by an unknown man who kicked the victim in the face, making him fall to the ground.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries sustained to his head and remains in a serious condition.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including CCTV or other footage that could help our investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2059 of 08/04/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/