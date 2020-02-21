Man in serious condition after Belfast crash

The scene of a two car collision at Go Petrol Station, Brougham Street, Belfast. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

A man is in serious condition in hospital after a two vehicle crash in Belfast on Friday.

Police have appealed for witnesses following the crash on Brougham Street at 11.50am.

Brougham Street has reopened to traffic.

Sergeant Greg Dawson said the man was currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area or who may have dash cam footage of the collision to contact police on 101 quoting reference 587 of 21/02/20," he said.

“Alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”