Man in serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in Dundonald- two arrested

A 39-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in the head and upper body during an assault in Dundonald on Saturday night.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm in the Comber Road area.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, where his condition is described as serious.

Police said the man sustained a number of stab wounds to his head and upper body during the attack.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 41-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders.

Both remain in police custody at this time.

Detectives have appealed for anyone who was in the area of Comber Road last night and who witnessed any form of altercation to call 101 quoting reference 1848 06/06/20.

