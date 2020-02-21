Man in serious condition in hospital after Belfast daylight stabbing

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed in the middle of the day in Belfast.

It happened on the footbridge at the rear of the Waterfront Hall on Lanyon Place at around 11am on Friday.

Police said they were working to establish a motive.

Detective Sergeant Kyle Corrigan said: "I'm appealing to anyone who may have been in the area of the blue metal footbridge at the rear of the Waterfront Hall this morning. Did you see anything suspicious? Did you see the incident, or any one running away from the scene?

"I would encourage anyone with information to report it to police on 101 quoting reference 499 of 21/02/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”