Man in serious condition in hospital following road crash in Holywood

Police are appealing for information on the serious two-vehicle crash on the Holywood Road.

Three people have been taken to hospital following a serious two-vehicle road crash in Holywood, Co Down on Friday night.

The collision happened on the Belfast Road at shortly before 11.15pm (13th May).

The road has re-opened on Saturday morning after traffic diversions were in place for a time.

Appealing for information, PSNI Sergeant Fenton said: “Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service.

“Three people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. One man remains in a serious condition in hospital.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed this collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2143 of 13/05/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”