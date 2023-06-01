Man in stable condition after being shot in legs and back in north Belfast

The victim had to be taken to hospital (Pic: Aodhan Roberts)

A man in his 40s is currently in stable condition after he was shot in the legs and back in north Belfast.

The attack occurred in the Antrim Road area after four masked men entered a property shortly after 10.15pm on Wednesday.

The man was later taken to hospital for treatment. A second man in the property was uninjured however a police spokesperson said he been “left badly shaken.”

Detective Sergeant Kitchen continued: “Our investigation into this incident, which we are treating as attempted murder, is ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who may have any information which may assist, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 2345 of 31/05/23.”

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has condemned the shooting.

“There is no place for guns on our streets," she said.

“This reckless attack has caused disruption for residents tonight and left people living in the nearby flats traumatised.

“Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the PSNI.”