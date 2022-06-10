Man in west Belfast hospitalised after street attack by two men who ‘made off in red Volkswagen Golf’

A man aged in his 30s has been hospitalised following an attack in West Belfast.

It happened in the Upper Dunmurry Lane area on Friday afternoon.

It is understood the man was attacked by two other men with hammers or hatchets.

A police spokesperson said: “It is believed two men carried out this assault and made off from the scene in a red Volkswagen Golf.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a report of a male being assaulted at 12.45pm.

A man in west Belfast has hospitalised after street attack near a local primary school and a child's play park. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph 10-06-2022

A crew from the Helicopter Emergency Medical Services team arrived by car to help an emergency service crew attending the scene.

After assessment and initial treatment, the male patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment to his injuries.

The incident happened near a local primary school and a child's play park.

Photographs showed forensic experts in white suits carefully combing the area for evidence. A white forensics tent had also been erected.

Danny Baker, a local Sinn Fein MLA, said there was a sense of shock in the area.

He appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“The local community has been left in shock at this attack which saw a man taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries.

“I would urge anybody with any information to contact the PSNI.”

The PSNI continued: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including dash-cam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 758 of 10/06/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.