Man inflicted ‘substantial injuries’ on female staff member in Newtownabbey robbery

Police have appealed for information after an aggravated burglary in Newtownabbey.

A robber who made off with a ring from a jewellery shop in Newtownabbey caused “substantial” facial injuries to a female member of staff, police have said.

Detectives are appealing for information following a robbery at a jewellers in Abbeycentre shopping centre on the Longwood Road area.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, January 10.

At approximately 9.15am, police received a report that a man had entered the premises and asked to see a ring.

The man then snatched the ring before attacking a female member of staff, causing "substantial injuries” to her face.

She has been taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “The suspect is described as wearing grey jogging bottoms, grey sweat top, dark baseball cap and was carrying a dark coat.

“He was wearing a mask and gloves at the time of the robbery and made off in the direction of Longlands Road.”

He added: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, have mobile phone footage or any information that could assist with our enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 386 of 10/01/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.