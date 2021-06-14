Man injured after boat battered by wave off Antrim coast

A MAN was rushed to hospital yesterday after being injured on board a boat while off the north coast of Co Antrim.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said the man suffered an injury to his back after the vessel was struck by a large wave, flinging him across the boat.

Emergency services raced to Ballycastle Harbour after the alarm was raised and the injured man was brought to shore there.

The PSNI said it had received a report of concern for the safety of a male around 12.30pm yesterday.

An eyewitness said that there was a very large emergency services presence to deal with the incident.

The Ambulance Service, police, Air Ambulance and HM Coastguard were all in attendance.

Police closed off Bayview Road in the town while the medics assessed the patient’s condition.

The eyewitness explained: “There were two teams from the Ballycastle Coastguard in attendance.

"That’s at least 10 people from the Coastguard, as well as the Ambulance Service paramedics and the Air Ambulance crew.

“There was also three police cars.

"It was a fairly substantial multi-agency turnout to the incident.”

The Ambulance Service told the Belfast Telegraph: "We dispatched one emergency ambulance crew and the charity air ambulance was also tasked to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one male patient was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.”

HM Coastguard said that it had been summoned to the Ballycastle seafront by the Ambulance Service in order to assist in transferring the patient safely from the vessel for assessment and initial treatment in an ambulance.

It urged everyone using the waters around pleasure beaches and coasts to keep safety at the forefront of their minds.