Man injured after quad bike accident in Ballycastle

Police and the NI Ambulance service also attended the incident, close to a large farmstead on the narrow country road

A man has been seriously injured in a quad bike accident on a country road near Ballycastle.

The charity Air Ambulance was scrambled to the scene at Ballyvennaght Road, on the Cushendall side of Ballycastle at dusk yesterday at around 4pm, landing in a field close to the road.

Locals said the injured man was in his 40s.

He was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for treatment.

The crash victim was last night understood to be in a critical condition in the Belfast hospital.

Police and the NI Ambulance service also attended the incident, close to a large farmstead on the narrow country road.

A NI Ambulance Service spokesman said that a rapid response paramedic and two emergency ambulance crews had been sent to the scene, along with a HEMS crew on the charity Air Ambulance.

One man had been taken to the RVH for treatment, he said.

Police said they were working to establish the circumstances of the incident and appealed for information.