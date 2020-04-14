Man injured by masked thugs armed with hammer and metal pole during Ballymena burglary

A house in Lanntara, Ballymena that had all its windows broken during an attack and burglary in the early hours of Tuesday morning. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

A man has been taken to hospital after being assaulted by three masked men armed with a hammer and a metal bar during an aggravated burglary in Ballymena.

Police received a report at around 12.30am on Tuesday that three armed men had entered a property in Lanntara.

There were five people in the property, three men and two women.

Once inside they assaulted one of the men, aged in his thirties. He sustained injuries to his head and arm and was taken to hospital.

Two of the women, aged in their thirties, also received minor injuries during the incident.

When leaving, the assailants smashed windows at the property.

Two men have since been arrested, aged 35 and 45, on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

Detective Sergeant Lenaghan said: "This was a savage attack for which there is no justification and we are working to establish a motive. We believe it also linked to a report at 00:20am where windows of a property in the same area were also smashed. No injuries were reported.

“I want to appeal to anyone with information which could help our investigation to call us on 101 and quote reference number 59 of 14/04/20. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."