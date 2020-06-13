Man injured by PSNI baton rounds in north Belfast

An AEP round used by Armed Response is recovered by forensics at the scene of an incident in the Waterworks area of north Belfast on June 13th 2020 Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police and forensics at the scene of an incident in the Waterworks area of north Belfast on June 13th 2020 Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man has been injured after being hit with baton rounds by police during an incident in north Belfast.

The PSNI said a man in distress presented himself at Antrim Road Police Station at around 4.15am on Saturday in possession of a suspected firearm.

The man then made off before officers tracked him down in the Waterworks Park area.

PSNI chief inspector Gary Reid said: “In an attempt to prevent the man from harming himself, AEP rounds were discharged. During the course of this, the male was injured.

“First aid was administered on the male, who was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening.”

Chief inspector Reid added that the Police Ombudsman's Office has been informed of the incident, which it will examine to determine whether an investigation is required.