Man injured following iron bar attack

A man has sustained injuries across his body after being attacked by a gang of men with iron bars in Co Down.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was targeted in the Rooney Road area of Kilkeel in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Officers have issued an appeal for information about the incident.

“At approximately 2.55am four men, armed with iron bars and travelling in a dark coloured car, pulled up beside the victim and carried out the attack,” a police spokesperson said.

“The victim, who is in his 20s, sustained injuries including a fractured leg, lacerations to his head and bruising to his body.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or to anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could help with inquiries to contact us on 101 quoting reference 373 of 16/04/23.”