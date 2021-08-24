Man injured following light aircraft crash in Newtownards

A man has been injured after a crash involving a light aircraft at Newtownards Airport in Co Down.

Police said the man has been taken to hospital following the crash but the injuries are not thought to be serious at this time.

Emergency services including the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are in attendance at the incident.

The emergency services were called to the incident at the airfield on Portaferry Road in the town shortly before 1pm on Tuesday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police and other emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene of a crash involving a light aircraft at Newtownards airport.

"One man has been taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries which are not believed to be serious at this time."