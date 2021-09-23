Man injured in Banbridge shotgun attack as police warn nearby families and children could have been killed

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in Banbridge on September 22, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A brazen shotgun attack in Co Down on Wednesday night took place just yards away from the nearby leisure centre as families were using the facility and young children were playing.

Around 8.15pm a loud bang echoed through Banbridge Leisure Centre’s carpark and football pitch as a man in a balaclava fired through the front window of a property on Huntly Road.

Police said two men and a woman were inside the property at the time of the attack, with a man in his 20s suffering minor head wounds.

A car could then be heard leaving the scene at speed towards the local golf club.

Those nearby initially thought a firework had exploded but it wasn't until the PSNI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service arrived that the seriousness of the situation became clear.

One resident said two young boys were playing on their bicycles when they witnessed the shooter get out of the vehicle and fire at the house.

Another witness said: “We just thought some young lads set off a firework and didn't think anything of it. We saw the ambulance arrive and looked over as the police were arriving.

“Police had their torches out and were searching around the row of houses after it was cordoned off.

“The leisure centre car park was full at the time and people were going in and out.

“It’s scary to think someone would do this, let alone as families and people going about their daily business were so close.”

Officers cordoned off the scene and spoke to neighbours and those using leisure centre facilities in the hope of getting some information for their investigation.

Forensic officers searched the area for any clues on Wednesday night and continued into the early hours of Thursday morning.

This is just the latest gun attack to take place in Banbridge in recent years.

A shot was fired through the front door of a property in Granville Gardens in 2019. A woman and two men were inside at the time but there were no injuries.

Two years earlier a man in his 60s was injured after a number of shots were fired through the window of a house in the Tullymore Road area.

Meanwhile, in May of this year a window was smashed at a flat in Millmount Court and a petrol bomb was thrown into the living room, causing minor scorch damage.

Numerous other petrol bomb and fire bomb incidents have taken place across Banbridge over the past few years.

It is not known if the incidents are linked.

In a statement, PSNI Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “A male, described as wearing black clothing and a balaclava, and carrying what appeared to be a shotgun, was seen in the area at the time. It was reported that he made off in the direction of the junction at Reilly Street and Huntley Road.

“This was a contemptible and calculated attack, with the most serious potential consequences. Worryingly, anyone from the residents to potential passers-by, could have been killed.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1992 of 22/09/21.

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”